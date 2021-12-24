Posted: Dec 24, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 9:56 AM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning following the Christmas holiday.

The Board will consider signing two resolutions at Monday’s meeting. The Country Corner Fire District needs assistance in purchasing an ambulance and the Board will consider signing a resolution to fund up to $73,000 of that purchase.

The Board will also consider assisting the City of Barnsdall with the problem it is facing with the Lake Waxoma Dam. The Board would not give any more than $60,000 in financial assistance.

The Board will be requesting $60,000 in funding for a 2020 REAP Grant that would assist with the Fairfax Lake Road Project. To close out the meeting, the Board will go into executive session to discuss a lawsuit.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.