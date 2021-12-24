Posted: Dec 24, 2021 1:06 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 1:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Experts predict that online crimes such as identity theft and data ransom are going to be on the increase in 2022. They believe that this will impact both individuals and governments. The number of cyber attacks have more than tripled in the past two years and the State of Oklahoma has faced trillions in 2021.

Cybersecurity expert Teresa Rule says outdated computer equipment can make people susceptible to these attacks:

“ I would say that Oklahoma is typical to a lot of states in the Midwest that have dated infrastructure. We are still running Windows 7, we are still using old equipment. We are still using equipment we got ten years ago.”