Posted: Dec 25, 2021 11:48 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2021 12:38 PM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles / Joe Riddle

Friends in Deed, Inc. prepared and delivered its yearly Christmas dinner after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The weather was beautiful for the free dinner that was served at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, 3700 Adams Blvd in Bartlesville,on Christmas Day.

George Halkiades with Friends in Deed, Inc. said the goal is to take care of people. Halkiades says they want to provide a space where people can be with others. He says they want to make this event a joyous occasion for all.

Over the years, an average of 900 meals are served during this event. Halkiades says they deliver meals to those that need it. He says they were excited to hold their 18th Christmas Day dinner.

Halkiades says they normally deliver meals to the jail. He says volunteers eat for free, too.

The meal used to be held at the old American Legion building in Bartlesville. Halkiades says they outgrew that space. He says the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ has been gracious ever since to host the Friends in Deed, Inc., Christmas Day dinner. The meal has been served at the church for 15 years or so.

This meal has been served on warm days and it has been served on days where there was ice and cold conditions. Rain or shine, Halkiades says seeing the smiles on people's faces and the enthusiastic volunteers makes this event special. He says this great occasion real pumps people up.

Some COVID-19 precautions are still being taken for the dinner. Halkiades says there will be six seats per table as opposed to the regular eight seats per table. He says they will encourage you to wear masks. Volunteers will be asked to wears masks.

Over 30 turkeys are thawing at the church to get the ball rolling on the holiday feast. Halkiades says they have ordered paper products and other goods for the event. He says the supplies should arrive by Monday.

Halkiades thanks the Doenges Family of Autos, Agape Mission of Bartlesville, the Copan Truck Stop and others that have donated turkeys to Friends in Deed, Inc. He says this event would not be possible without the help of these sponsors and the volunteers that come out to help every year.

Maria Gus served as the event's emcee and Santa Claus greeted guests in attendence.

If you wish to make a monetary donation to Friends in Deed, Inc., simply send a check to the Bartlesville Community Foundation (BCF). Halkiades says all you have to do is put Friends in Deed, Inc. on the memo line. BCF is located at 208 E. 4th Street in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74003. You can call BCF at 918.337.2287 or visit their website.

The volunteers

Emcee Maria Gus

Santa greeted the guests