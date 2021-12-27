Posted: Dec 27, 2021 7:44 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 7:44 AM

Tom Davis

A cheerleader from the University of Oklahoma was killed in a crash along the Oklahoma-Kansas border Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Britney Marie Turley was driving on Kansas Highway 1 near Coldwater when her truck veered off the road and struck a concrete barrier.

The Kansas Highway Patrol did not say how or why Turley's truck veered off the road for now.