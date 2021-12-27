Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Osage County

Posted: Dec 27, 2021 7:49 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 7:49 AM

Skiatook 911 Supervisor Dies on Christmas Day

Tom Davis
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Skiatook 911 supervisor. Heath Cox died on Christmas Day. 
 
Cox served as dispatch supervisor since March of 2015, but worked for the City of Skiatook since 1999.
 
He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a grandson. 
 
Our partners at News on 6 reports the Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police created a memorial fund for Cox's family.  The Skiatook Police Department is also accepting donations in-person to contribute to the fund.
 

