Posted: Dec 27, 2021 7:49 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 7:49 AM

Tom Davis

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Skiatook 911 supervisor. Heath Cox died on Christmas Day.

Cox served as dispatch supervisor since March of 2015, but worked for the City of Skiatook since 1999.

He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a grandson.

Our partners at News on 6 reports the Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police created a memorial fund for Cox's family. The Skiatook Police Department is also accepting donations in-person to contribute to the fund.