Posted: Dec 27, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

Getting you home safely on New Years was one of the many topics on CITY MATTERS on Monday hosted by Bartlesville CIty Development Director Lisa Beeman. Bartlesville Polic Chief Tracy Roles was asked to explain his New Years Eve Ride Home plan.

"We’re asking anyone who has consumed alcohol to not take any chances. Let us drive you home,” Roles said.

Roles said anyone who wants to participate can call dispatch at 918.338.4001, tell the dispatcher you want to take the chief up on the offer to arrive safe and tell the dispatcher your location.

There is no cost for this service, he said, asdding that the progroam runs that night from 10pm to 2am.

“The goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in our city,” he said. “It is our hope that everyone arrives home safely after celebrating the holiday. We hope everyone who needs it will take advantage of this offer, not only for themselves but in the interest of public safety.”