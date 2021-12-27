Posted: Dec 27, 2021 10:57 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 10:57 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the first time since Christmas on Monday morning. The board discussed multiple items pertaining to bids.

The commissioners voted to let a bid for pipe once again after the company who was awarded the bid previously did not honor its offered price. District three commissioner Troy Friddle wanted to give other businesses a chance to meet their price point.

District one commissioner Burke LaRue said it could be a struggle for any other business to honor the prices that were bid. Ultimately, the board voted 3-0 to go out for bids once again.

Bids were also let for concrete during the meeting. Bids were awarded for ballot materials to Midwest Printing. Road oil bids were awarded to various companies including Ergon Asphalt, Coastal Energy Group and Wright Construction.