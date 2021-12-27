Posted: Dec 27, 2021 12:54 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a resolution was signed to assist the Country Corner Fire District in purchasing an ambulance. The funds the county will provide will not exceed $73,000 and District One Commissioner Randall Jones has reached out to Tulsa County to see if they would be interested in assisting their neighbors.

Jones said that they are going to submit that to a committee and following that, they will reach out and consider assisting in that project.