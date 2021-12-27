News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 1:33 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 1:33 PM
Osage County Sheriff's Office Looking to Donate Property
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office had seven items that they were wishing to donate to the Mannford and Cleveland Police Department respectively. District One Commissioner Randall Jones wanted to know if the local agencies across the county had a chance to see if they want some of these items.
Nobody from the Sheriff’s Office was there so the Board opted to table this item to next week.
« Back to News