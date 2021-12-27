Posted: Dec 27, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 4:59 PM

Ty Loftis

District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones recently spoke with the health department about making the rapid COVID-19 tests more accessible for the county. The Sheriff's Department recently received around 100 of those tests, but Jones said the amount of time it takes to send the test to Stillwater and get the results analyzed is too long.

Jones did say you would gain more information by submitting the test that is taken to Stillwater and further analyzed.

Jones said he isn't trying to replace the more expensive test, rather he is attempting to find something more convenient and get an answer quicker.