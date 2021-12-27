Posted: Dec 27, 2021 2:47 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2021 4:59 PM

Max Gross

A homeless man in Bartlesville was arrested after an alleged altercation with a police officer at a fast food restaurant. Ryan Nellis appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he was charged with placing a body fluid on a government employee, threatening to perform an act of violence and public intoxication.

Court documents allege that Nellis was intoxicated while at Taco Bell in Bartlesville. Nellis was combative with an officer that arrived on the scene on the 3800 block of Green Country Road. It is alleged that the defendant spit on the responding officer. Nellis also made a verbal threat at the officer saying that he would kill him.

Bond for Nellis was set at $5,000. He is due back in court on January 7.