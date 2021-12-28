Posted: Dec 28, 2021 5:59 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 5:59 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Foundation awarded a $1,500 Legacy Grant award to Elder Care to purchase supplies for the DayBreak Adult Day Health & Activity Center kitchens.

According to Leah Alexander, DayBreak Director, DayBreak is designed to enhance socialization, offer enriching activities, exercise, and more. This day program is designed to feel like a home away from home where participants can receive a full day of therapeutic activities. The kitchen supplies from the Legacy grant will allow participants to use the kitchens for more socialization, memory stimulation, baking, and cooking.

For more information about DayBreak and Elder Care, visit AboutElderCare.org, or call (918) 336-8500. Elder Care is a United Way Agency.