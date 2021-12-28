News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 7:33 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 7:33 AM
Commissioners Talk Law Enforcement Agreements
Evan Fahrbach
The Washington County Commissioners met briefly for their regularly scheduled meeting. The commissioners approved a Law Enforcement agreement between the Delaware Tribe and the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. The agreement makes it possible for off-duty deputies to work for the Delaware Tribe.
Commissioner Mitch Antle explains.
The Commissioners also acknowledged the receipt of a check from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:30 in downtown Bartlesville.
