Posted: Dec 28, 2021 7:33 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 7:33 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met briefly for their regularly scheduled meeting. The commissioners approved a Law Enforcement agreement between the Delaware Tribe and the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. The agreement makes it possible for off-duty deputies to work for the Delaware Tribe.

Commissioner Mitch Antle explains.

The Commissioners also acknowledged the receipt of a check from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:30 in downtown Bartlesville.