Sooner Park Christmas Tree Mulching
The City of Bartlesville will offer free Christmas tree mulching again this season at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison and Tuxedo Boulevard.
Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard, anytime after Christmas. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 24, 2022.
The mulch will be available to the public at no cost at the drop site Monday through Friday as quantities allow. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918.338.4131.
