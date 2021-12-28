Posted: Dec 28, 2021 8:21 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 8:21 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville will offer free Christmas tree mulching again this season at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison and Tuxedo Boulevard.

Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard, anytime after Christmas. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 24, 2022.