Posted: Dec 28, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 11:32 AM

Evan Fahrbach

With a new set of Holidays coming up again this weekend, some Bartlesville residents will see a change in their trash collection date.

If you are normally a Friday trash pickup, you will need to put your trash out by Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, as city crews will have New Year’s Eve off.

This follows the same format as last week, when trash pickup was moved from Christmas Eve.

Bartlesville Community Development Director Lisa Beeman talks about the changes.

Trash pickup will resume a normal schedule next week.