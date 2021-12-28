Posted: Dec 28, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The filing period to run for open offices in Osage County recently closed and candidates wishing to fill council seats in Pawhuska and vacant school board spots across the county have been announced.

Roger Taylor and Bill Wade will be running against each other to fill the Ward One Seat in the City of Pawhuska, while Amber Nash and Susan Bayro will run for the Ward Two Seat. Both of those terms will be for three-years.

Thomas Boone will fill his five-year term in Position Number Two and Shannon Shaw Duty will fill a two-year unexpired term for Position Number Four.

Other school board seats are up for grabs in Avant, Barnsdall, Bowring, Hominy, McCord, Osage Hills, Prue, Shidler, Woodland and Wynona.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8th and the General Election would be Tuesday, April 5th. For more information about the upcoming election, call the Osage County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036.