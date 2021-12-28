Posted: Dec 28, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Kansas Highway Patrol and local agencies are banding together to crack down on impaired driving over the holidays. The Caney Police Department is joining the “Taking Down DUI” Traffic Enforcement Campaign.

The New Year’s Holiday outranks most other holidays in the number of auto accidents involving an impaired driver. The CPD advises that you not drive if have had anything to drink.

According to CPD Chief Kevin Kitterman, “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance– don’t even consider driving. Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation before you go out. On the drive to zero, you are in the driver’s seat.”

The enforcement campaign runs through January 2.