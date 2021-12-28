Posted: Dec 28, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges of aggravated drug trafficking. Armani Walton was already in custody when the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics sent the charge to the Washington County District Attorney’s office last week.

It is alleged that Walton distributed fentanyl in June of this year. The OBN says that Walton had 5.38 grams of the illegal substance. This was brought forward as an out of custody charge, meaing Walton was not arrested at the time.

Walton is currently in the Washington County Jail and awaiting transport to the Department of Corrections. The defendant previously entered a guilty plea for his alleged involvement in an April 2020 shooting incident in Bartlesville that involved an infant being shot. Walton entered a guilty plea on possessing after a former felony conviction.

Bond was set at $50,000. However, Walton has a five-year DOC sentence pending and it not eligible to be bonded out.