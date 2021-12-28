Posted: Dec 28, 2021 3:21 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2021 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The CDC has once again changed its stance on quarantine guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These new guidelines depend on your exposure to the virus, as those who have tested positive, but are asymptomatic can be released from quarantine after five days.

The CDC has also issued a guideline saying that if you have been exposed to the virus, but received a booster shot, then isolation isn't needed. The recommendation is to wear a mask for ten days. The CDC advises the same for those who have received a vaccine within the past six months. If these criteria aren't met, the CDC recommends that you isolate at home for five days.