Posted: Dec 29, 2021 8:20 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 8:20 AM

Tom Davis / AP

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he doesn't plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot, even though health experts are encouraging everyone who is vaccinated to do so.

When asked by a reporter Monday if he plans to get a vaccine booster, the Republican governor responded: “No, probably not.” Stitt says he's “perfectly healthy" and that his doctor hasn't told him he needs it.

Stitt’s stance on getting a booster comes even though the state’s public health agency and medical community are encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or to get a booster if they’ve already been vaccinated.

Last year, Stitt was the nation's first governor to confirm he contracted COVID-19. He got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.