Posted: Dec 29, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 9:49 AM

Ty Loftis

ARP Cash Assistance applications are still being accepted by the Osage Nation until further notice. Assistance of up to $2,000 is available for all Osage Nation tribal members.

You can submit an electronic application on the Osage Nation website. All entries must have an Osage Nation Membership number and Social Security number. For further questions, call 603-255-8149.