Posted: Dec 29, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

Children in the Osage County DHS program were able to have a good Christmas this year thanks to the employees at Buffalo Land Abstract and the American Eagle Title Group. CEO Randy Dittman was happy with the way his employees stepped up to the plate:

“It was amazing. The response of our 200 employees that procured everything and more on the children’s toy and wish lists. The director provided us with all the existing DHS children’s ages, gender and wish lists and we teamed up, separated them into categories and went to work.”

The group presented the toys to DHS employees Jennifer Hartman, Amber Taylor, Stacy Williams and Ashley Pruitt at a Christmas party earlier this month.