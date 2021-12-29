Posted: Dec 29, 2021 1:37 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has approved a rate hike, meaning PSO customers will be paying more for electricity in the coming months. It is estimated that the average household will see a five dollar increase to their monthly bill.

PSO Spokesperson Wayne Greene says this increase will make for a stronger and more secure electric grid for PSO customers. He added that any outages that occur should be fixed quicker as well. Greene goes on to explain why the rate increase occurred and says he understands why some people may be frustrated with the news.

Greene says there is a tab on the PSO website dedicated to showing customers ways in which they can reduce the cost of their electric bill.