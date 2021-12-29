Posted: Dec 29, 2021 3:06 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2021 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

It was an exciting year for Osage County, as the likes of Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese were all in the area to film the blockbuster film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Tourists flocked to the area to get a glimpse of the action, as filming began in March and continued through September. It is Tourism Director Kelly Bland who says the county should expect a real economic boom following the release of the movie next year, as she cites a study that was recently conducted.

That film is due out in late 2022.