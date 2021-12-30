Posted: Dec 30, 2021 7:21 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 7:21 AM

Tom Davis

A new Oklahoma bill would give parents the right to remove books with sexual content from their school libraries.

Senate Bill 1142 gives parents the right to request a book be removed from a school library if the book in violation contains sexual content that "a reasonable parent or legal guardian" would want to approve of before their child reads it.

Under the legislation, only one parent needs to object to a book in order for it to be removed. The school is then given 30 days to get rid of it. If the school does not comply, the employee tasked with removing the book will be dismissed and not eligible for reemployment for two years.