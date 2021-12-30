Posted: Dec 30, 2021 3:00 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 3:00 PM

Max Gross

A memorial park bench has been built to honor fallen firefighter Jake Riner. The 35-year-old passed away in early February while was still an active member of the Tulsa Fire Department. He had previously served as a member of the Bartlesville Fire Department.

The bench was built on the Pathfinder Parkway between Jo Allen Lowe Park and Stonewall Drive on the backside of Wayside Elementary School. The bench was finished last month and will be seen by many every day. Carved badges on either side of the bench honor his service with both fire departments.