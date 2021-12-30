Posted: Dec 30, 2021 4:20 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 4:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Two Bartlesville FFA students were recently recognized for their hard work and as a result they have each received $1,000 SAE grants from the National FFA Organization. Gracie Conley and Lexi Vick were selected to receive these grants.

Additionally, 32 Bartlesville FFA members were able to attend Oklahoma FFA Leadership Conferences in mid-December. Instructor Marty Jones says it is remarkable how well the students are doing considering the program only came into existence a handful of years ago.

The Bartlesville FFA Agriculture Communication Team recently placed third at the National Convention in Indianapolis.