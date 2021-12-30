Posted: Dec 30, 2021 4:25 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2021 4:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Senate recently passed a bill changing a few laws for students wishing to transfer to a different school. These changes will go into effect on January 1st. Oklahoma Union Superintendent Brenda Taylor says all previously approved transfer students who are currently within a district will not be impacted by these changes.

One of the major changes to this law is that parents and guardians can request a transfer at any time, whereas before there had only been a certain window of time to do that. Taylor also explains the three reasons a school can deny a transfer.

Taylor goes on to talk about what this new law means regarding setting capacity limits for each grade level.

Taylor says that if there are openings in certain grade levels, Oklahoma Union, along with all school districts across the state, will enroll transfer students based upon the order in which applications are submitted. Taylor wants to re-iterate that this doesn't include students who move into the Oklahoma Union School District or reside within the district.

If you wish to transfer your student to a different school, it is important to note that all applications be hand-delivered so that they can be time stamped.