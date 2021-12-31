Posted: Dec 31, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 9:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting in downtown Bartlesville and they will look to make a number of appointments.

The Board will look to appoint someone to serve on the Washington and Nowata County Community Sentencing Council. They will also look to appoint a Board member to serve on the Oklahoma Public Employees Health and Welfare Board and the ACCO Legislative Committee.

The Board will review scrap metal quotes and each commissioner will give a report as to what has happened over the past week.

Monday’s meeting starts at 9 a.m.