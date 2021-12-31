Posted: Dec 31, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall on Monday evening at which time they will look to approve a letter of intent between the First Christian Church and the City of Bartlesville.

This would be for a possible lease and donation of the Church facility to the City of Bartlesville. At a recent meeting, there was discussion to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two parties, but some council member showed reservations about some of the language in the agreement. Here is council member Billie Roane expressing her feelings at the last meeting.

Monday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m.