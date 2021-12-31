Posted: Dec 31, 2021 1:45 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2021 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

February was the last time we have seen the kind of cold weather that northeast Oklahoma is about to experience this weekend. With that, it is important to keep in mind just how dangerous those single-digit temperatures can be. Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers goes over a few of the things you can do to stay safe.

If you must get out, wear multiple layers of clothing, have your car full of fuel, carry extra blankets and clothes in your car should you have car trouble and wrap your pipes in insulation so that they won’t freeze.