Posted: Jan 03, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting in light of the New Years Holiday. Their first order of business will be to elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman for 2022 Board Meetings. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney currently serves as Chairman of the Board and District One Commissioner Randall Jones is currently the Vice-Chairman.

The Board will look to set a county mileage re-imbursement rate to the new IRS rate for 2022 and consider declaring property belonging to the Sheriff's Office as surplus property and transferring that to the Cleveland and Mannford Police Department's respectively.

Tuesday's meeting will take place at the Women's Building and will start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.