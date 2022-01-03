Posted: Jan 03, 2022 2:08 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 2:08 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with multiple felony counts after two alleged assault incidents on a corrections officer that occurred at the Washington County Jail in December. Luke Chrisco had charges brought forward against him on Monday in Washington County Court.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on December 8 inside the jail. Officers planned to enter the defendant’s cell due to a jail rules infractions. Chrisco allegedly lunged at the door in an attempted to jar it open.

Officers saw Chrisco with a sharpened pencil in his hand before he attempted to stab an officer unsuccessfully. During another incident on December 30, the defendant allegedly tried to trip an officer in the jail. He also bit another jail officer who was trying to restrain him.

Chrisco was already in custody on felony charges for an alleged standoff with police that occurred in April 2021. His aggregate bond is set at $210,000 for all of his ongoing cases. The defendant’s next court date is set for January 21.