Posted: Jan 03, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 3:52 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was charged with a felony count of pointing a firearm during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Patrick Gilmore was present over videoconference for a probable cause hearing. Gilmore was arrested on a warrant stemming from a September 2021 incident.

According to an affidavit, the incident occurred on the 700 block of Beach Street in Dewey. A witness says there was ongoing disagreement between Gilmore and the victim over a stolen motorcycle. The victim was recovering a trailer from near Gilmore’s property.

The victim’s account claims that Gilmore pointed a pistol at him and then fired three shots into the ground. A different witness claims that shots were never fired. During a protective order hearing in November, Gilmore referenced firing shots at the victim.

Bond for this incident was set at $30,000. Gilmore has a pending charge of assault with a dangerous weapon from November 2021 as well.