Posted: Jan 03, 2022 3:46 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 3:46 PM

Ty Loftis

This month's chamber luncheon is a big one in Skiatook, as they will be having their annual inauguration. This month's meeting is set to take place next Wednesday with networking to begin at 11:45 a.m. and lunch to follow. The monthly event is set to take place on the South Campus of the Skiatook First Baptist Church and admission is $7.

Looking back at 2021, there were four Third Thursday in the Parks with 88 vendors that showed up. The Chamber welcomed 38 new businesses to the area in 2021 and held 10 ribbon cuttings throughout the year.