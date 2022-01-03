Posted: Jan 03, 2022 7:39 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 7:39 PM

At Monday evening's City Council meeting in Bartlesville, a letter of intent was signed between the City and the First Christian Church. The City of Bartlesville now has access to use this property. Former Vice-Mayor Alan Gentges talks about the 18 month process and how they got to this point.

There was discussion on this topic during last month's meeting, but there was concern regarding a few words in the memorandum of understanding that was drawn up, hence the reason they came back and re-addressed things Monday night.

Mayor Dale Copeland pointed out that this is merely a starting point to see if this is something the council would be interested in and the action doesn't finalize anything.