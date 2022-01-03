Posted: Jan 03, 2022 8:02 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2022 8:08 PM

The Dewey Public Works Authority turns down an offer from American Towers, LLC.

The item revolves around the City of Dewey's cell tower site, which sits on 7.5 acres northwest of Peter's True Value. Mayor Tom Hays and the Council thought the offer to extend the contract was seven years too early.

City Manager Kevin Trease says they would lose either $125,000 or $150,000 over the life of the lease when considering the options they were given. He says the lease would remain the same, but it would extend it for seven more five-year tracts. That amounts to 35 years.

The contract, which was originally approved in 2004, is set to end in 2029. Trease says the life of the lease amounts to $295,000.

The offer from American Towers, LLC, was voted down by the Dewey City Council on a 3-0 vote.