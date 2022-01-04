Posted: Jan 04, 2022 11:20 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department investigates a shooting incident at Bubba's Bubbles Laundry.

BPD Captain Jay Hastings says the non-injury shooting occurred in the 1300 Block of SE Frank Phillips Boulevard around 6:40 on Tuesday morning. Hastings says two males were arguing and shots were fired.

Capt. Hastings says one of the men was in the laundry mat. When the man had finished his laundry and went outside to his car, another man pulled up and blocked his vehicle in the driveway. He says he believes the two men then left their vehicles, pulled out guns and fired at each other before leaving the scene.

One of the men fled the scene north on Comanche in an older, dark-colored pick-up after the incident. The BPD is also looking for a gold or silver four-door car that was parked in the Comanche Center.

Capt. Hastings says there appears to be no injuries that they know of at this time. He says shell casings were discovered in the area that indicates that shots were indeed fired, but they found no evidence that suggested that anyone was wounded.

The cause of the confrontation is unknown at this time. Capt. Hastings says firing weapons in front of an open business is a serious offense. He says they need to get to the bottom of this case and locate the subjects who were involved.

Investigators are reviewing video footage from local businesses. Anyone who witnessed the incident or know who the two men were are asked to contact Investigator Jessica Pitts at 918.338.4015. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 918.336.2583 to remain anonymous.

We will have more when it becomes available.