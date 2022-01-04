Posted: Jan 04, 2022 1:58 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts informed Board members that the health department had finally released COVID-19 case numbers and it showed that case numbers across the county are decreasing. Roberts said those are the lowest recorded numbers across the county in a handful of months.

Roberts also gave the commissioners an updated packet regarding CDC guidelines and their quarantine recommendations related to COVID-19. Board members said this is something they would review over the next week, but District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney showed some hesitancy on a few things.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane reminded the Board that they could continue doing things as they had been. She said the commissioners can’t do anything less than what the CDC recommends.