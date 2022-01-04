Posted: Jan 04, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2022 2:44 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing two felony counts stemming from an alleged sexual assault incident. Mitchell Reid II was charged with one count of forcible sodomy and one count of rape by instrumentation during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on the 900 block of Wyandotte Avenue in Bartlesville on Thursday, December 30. The defendant and the victim both live in separate rooms in the house. A victim claims that she was sleeping and awoke to Reid making inappropriate contact with her in her bed. She stated that Reid sent her explicit text messages the previous day.

During a forensic interview Reid claimed to be using an herbal supplement that day. He claimed that the text messages were not intended for the victim. Reid also claimed that he may have been sleep walking during the course of the encounter.

Bond for Reid was set at $30,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.