Posted: Jan 05, 2022 9:18 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the state of Oklahoma. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charlene Dew with Big Brothers Big Sisters asked for potential new mentors come forward to become a Big Brother, a Big Sister or a Big Couple to mentor one of the 20 youngsters on a waiting list.

Charlene says their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is All youth achieve their full potential.

On a fun note, Bowl for Kids Sake is set for February 24 and February 25 at Red Apple Bowling Center.

Teams of 6 bowlers are needed for the biggest fundraiser of the year. Get your team together and enter early for your chance to win some very nice prizes including $100 Visa Gift Cards among other big prizes.