Posted: Jan 05, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

Voters in Washington County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for elections in 2022 should apply now.

County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says any registered voter may request absentee ballots for a specific election or for a full calendar year. House says no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. She says there are many ways to apply.

House says the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board's OK Voter Portal. Voters can also fill out an application at the County Election Board or by simply writing them a letter.

Voters who are in nursing homes, voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for persons who cannot be left unattended should mention these restrictions in their request. This information activates special procedures that make voting and returning absentee ballots easier.

You can request absentee ballots electronically using the OK Voter Portal here. To download a paper application, visit the State Election Board website here.

For more information on absentee voting, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4.