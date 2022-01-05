Posted: Jan 05, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2022 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Two suspects identified in a string of burglaries in Ramona have been arrested.

According to a release from the Ramona Police Department (RPD), a felony warrant was issued in district court for 18-year-old Lance Smith (pictured) of Ramona for his alleged involvement in a series burglaries in early-November. Smith is said to have fled to Texas to avoid prosecution. He was later found and arrested in Montgomery, Texas on Dec. 28.

Due to Tribal status of the second suspect, charges have been filed in the Cherokee Nation courts. The RPD is awaiting an arrest warrant. The second suspect is a juvenile male, but he may be charged as an adult.