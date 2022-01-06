Posted: Jan 06, 2022 6:57 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2022 6:57 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman for Oklahoma, Kevin Hern joined us for our monthly podcast.

In our conversation, Rep. Hern looks back at 2021 and sees chances for improvement in 2022.

The Congressman talks about January 6th, moves by the Democrats to "nationalize" elections, the COVID-19 debacle, inflation and US Foreign Policy.