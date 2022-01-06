Posted: Jan 06, 2022 8:02 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2022 8:12 AM

Tom Davis

Foundation Therapy Specialists, a service of Elder Care, will hold a Dine Out for PWR!Moves fundraising event on Thursday, January 13, between 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Dink’s BBQ restaurant, located at 2929 E Frank Phillips Blvd, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Speech Pathologist Abigayl Petermann said, "Dine Out for PWR!Moves offers an opportunity to support the local therapy program and raise awareness about Parkinson’s."

According to Dr. Josh Lindblom, Foundation Therapy Director, the PWR!Moves program creates opportunities for participants to become expressive, regain control of their lives through exercise movements, and develop a working support group. PWR!Moves has shown to slow the progression of the disease and helps mitigate symptoms and rebuild functionality. The goal of the program is to incorporate “moves” into everyday life and daily activities and routines or recreation, sports, and hobbies.

Dine Out for PWR!Moves guests may support the event by dining in at Dink’s BBQ on January 13 between 4-8pm or carrying out. Dink’s will donate 15% of the proceeds from guest receipts during the event to Elder Care and Foundation Therapy Specialists, directly impacting tuition costs for PWR!Moves participants.