Posted: Jan 06, 2022 1:57 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2022 2:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Wealth Management announces that Brandy Robles has joined Arvest Trust, where she will serve as a trust officer.

Robles brings years of legal experience in trust administration, estate planning, and probate estate administration to Arvest Wealth Management. Robles earned her juris doctorate and a certificate in Native American law from the University of Tulsa and her Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from the University of Central Oklahoma. Most recently, Robles practiced law in Tulsa.

In her role at Arvest, Robles’ responsibilities will include the fiduciary account administration of personal trusts, estates, guardianships, charitable trusts, investment accounts and IRAs.

In a statement, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph said :

“We are happy to have Brandy join the Bartlesville team of experienced Trust professionals. Her extensive legal background will be a great addition to the team and to the clients we serve.”

Robles is married with two children and enjoys running with her husband and attending her kids’ activities and events.