Posted: Jan 07, 2022 10:07 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Barnsdall High School welcomes a new Agriculture teacher.

Kaitlyn Williams was introduced as the new Agriculture teacher at Barnsdall High School on Friday morning. Williams originates from Oologah where she was active in FFA, receiving both a State and an American FFA Degree. She is the daughter of Ricky and Kim Allen, both Barnsdall graduates, as well as the granddaughter of Steve and Frances Berg of Barnsdall.

Williams graduated from Oklahoma State in 2016 with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Education. She comes to Barnsdall High School with over five years of experience, with her latest stint being at Tulsa Webster.