Posted: Jan 07, 2022 2:31 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 5:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Veteran's Connection Organization (VCO) has an upcoming Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis set to take place at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville.

VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese says this is for the start-up of the Bartlesville Suicide Prevention Coalition. Reese says they are asking community partners to come on board with them so they can get a baseline on what they feel is necessary to help their rural communities.

The SWOT analysis will take place in the Cherokee Room of Tri County Tech at 6101 Nowata Road on Thursday, Feb. 17. The event will last from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

A focus group met in October to get the ball rolling on this analysis. More on that story here.