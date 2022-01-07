Posted: Jan 07, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2022 3:09 PM

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education will meet for the first time in 2022 on Monday.

Superintendent Vince Vincent will give a report during the meeting. The Board will then discuss and take possible action on revisions to the Bulldogger Back to School Plan for 2021-2022. Lastly, the Board may enter into executive session to discuss Superintendent Vincent's mid-year evaluation.

The DPS Board of Education will meet in the McCrary Conference Room of the School Administration Building at 1 Bulldogger Road at 6:00 p.m.