Posted: Jan 10, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2022 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding Washington County's 2022 Free Fair Board Election receives approval.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap read from the resolution, stating that the filing period for the election should last for five business days from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. Dunlap said the Free Fair Board election would take place on Feb. 15, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. He said only registered voters within Washington County will be eligible to run as a candidate for a three-year term.

Commissioner Dunlap said any person filing must live in the District they seek to represent.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously adopted the resolution on Monday morning.

A resolution regarding the appointment of a member of the Washington County Board of Commissioners to the Northeast Workforce Development Board for 2022 would get unanimous approval as well. Chairman Mitch Antle said this is something he was appointed to last week, however, a resolution was needed to make the appointment more official.

Next, a lease purchase agreement between American Bank of Oklahoma and the Commissioners would be approved. Commissioner Dunlap said this agreement was for a new Gradall XL3100 in District 3. Dunlap said the old Gradall was old and obsolete. He said they traded the old machine in and will be purchasing the new Gradall in Tulsa.

A declaration of surplus and resolution disposing of equipment from the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) would be approved. WCSO Undersheriff Jon Copeland said most of the items that were junked were old chairs that have served their purpose.

A report of Washington County Election Board for the month of December 2021 in the amount of $1,821.56 would be approved from there. The Washington County Clerk's Cashbook and Summary Report for the same month in the amount of $59,763.83 would be approved as well. Lastly, a reconciliation report from Washington County Court Clerk for the month of December 2021 in the amount of $972,839 would receive its blessing from the Commissioners.

The Washington County Commissioners are scheduled to meet next Monday, Jan. 17, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.